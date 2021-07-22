The 2021 Marshland Festival is a go for Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, at the Lake Charles Civic Center and includes phenomenal musical guests this year: Grammy-winning Wayne Toups and Ronnie Milsap. Admission is $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday, and the schedule is as follows: Caden Gillard, 5 p.m., Casey Peveto, 6 p.m., Greg Blanchard, 7:30 p.m., Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition, 9 p.m.; and Wayne Toups, one of America’s most well-known Cajun entertainers, at 10:30 p.m.
Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday for food, crafts and music from John Dale Hebert. Next on stage is Charlie Wayne at 11:30 a.m., Steel Shot at 12:30 p.m., Johnny Jimenez at 2 p.m., Louisiana Express at 3:30 p.m., Water’s Edge at 5 p.m., Parish County Line at 6:30 p.m. and Dustin Sonnier at 8 p.m.
At 9 p.m. 49-time-top-hit-list-maker Ronnie “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends” Milsap will prove once again that he really is “A Legend in His Time.”
Enjoy the Marshland after-party with Jamie Bergeron.
The first Marshland Festival was held in 1990 when a group of parents, school teachers and administrators were concerned for the youth of Hackberry and looking to fund various school, church and community organizations, according to the festival’s website. Events began in Hackberry. By 1993 the Marshland Festival had outgrown available venues and it was moved to Burton Coliseum. In 2000, the venue was changed to the Lake Charles Civic Center providing “easier access for the tourist wishing to experience a taste of Louisiana culture.”
Cameron Communications is a “Fisherman” level sponsor for this 32nd annual event. This sponsorship and monies earned during the event benefit the communities of Cameron Parish including the Hackberry Rodeo Club, Catholic Youth Group of Hackberry, Hackberry Athletics, Knight of Columbus of Hackberry, 4-H Club, Catholic Daughters of Hackberry, FFA Hackberry High Dance Team, St. Peter’s Catholic Church of Hackberry, LHSRA Rodeo, Hackberry FCCLA, West Cameron Cattlemen’s Association, Hackberry High Cheerleaders and Johnson Bayou Athletics.