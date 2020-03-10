Zoning request declined by board

After a nearly four-hour contentious discussion on the pros and cons of possibly rezoning 180 acres of property in north Lake Charles to industrial, the city’s Planning and Zoning Board has declined to endorse the move.
The City Council will make a final decision at their 5:30 p.m. meeting on April 1.
Three members were opposed, one was for and one member abstained from the vote Monday night.
Members of the Enterprise Boulevard Coalition requested to rezone the property — which includes the Calcasieu River front corridor from North Bilbo Street to the North First Avenue pump station — from light manufacturing and mixed use zoning to industrial.
Thirty people spoke against the proposal during Monday’s meeting. Eleven spoke in support of the move — most of whom were property owners in that area.
Most of the discussions against the zoning change were attributed to family life for those who live in the neighborhood, suspected pollution the move could bring, noise ordinances, scap metal already found in the waterway and the effects on the environment.
Those who supported the zoning move said the change would improve businesses already there, spoke of the “unfairness” of not allowing those businesses to expand, and that rezoning it was “the best use” for the property.
Tensions were high as the filled-to-capacity meeting room spilled into the adjoining hallway with many people standing for hours to share their thoughts.
Marshall Simien, an Alliance for Positive Growth board member, said north Lake Charles is not thriving due to the fact the industrial area was built so close to neighborhoods that nothing could be done there without harming the residents already in the area. Simien said the board would essentially need to choose between the people who lived there or the industry.