Zoning for bed and breakfast rejected

The Lake Charles Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-2 on Monday to deny a request to convert a home at 1301 Shell Beach Drive into a bed and breakfast. It's the second unsuccessful attempt in just over a year to convert the 9.27-acre property.
The board denied a request by Forrest Drew Hoffpauir for a major conditional use permit in companion with a planned commercial development to convert the home into a bed and breakfast with up to 10 residential guest cottages behind the home surrounding a garden courtyard.
A Hoffpauir family spokesperson said in an email to the American Press that bed and breakfasts are a viable option to save historic homes and have less of an impact on surrounding homeowners.
The planning commission voted 4-1 in May 2018 to reject a zoning application by Mazen Hijazi to convert the home into a restaurant and special event center. Hijazi filed an appeal to have the item heard by the City Council, but withdrew it before the hearing.
Several residents who live on Shell Beach Drive, including Hoffpauir, spoke out against the restaurant and event center. At the hearing on Hijazi's application, Hoffpauir said the proposed parking lot behind the home would be "in the direct line of vision" of his pool.
Hijazi spoke against the bed and breakfast. Local attorney Billy Loftin also spoke against the proposal.
Hijazi purchased the Shell Beach home in late June 2018. A Hoffpauir family spokesperson said they closed on the sale of the home this July.
"The sole purpose was to save the home from destruction and/or dense development, which was what we were told was going to happen," the email reads.
Voting to reject the application were Alvin Joseph, David Berryhill and Fayaz Khan. Frank Pryce and Gus Schram supported it.
Hoffpauir plans to file an appeal to have the application considered by the City Council.