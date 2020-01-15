Young takes spot on School Board

New School Board Member graphic

The Calcasieu Parish School Board elected Mark Young as interim board member for District 5 during Tuesday’s meeting. Young will fill the seat recently vacated by Ron Hayes who now sits on the Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury, District 6.

Young brings to the position 34 years in education including teaching, coaching and administration across four parishes. He is a also a current member of the Ward 3 Recreation Board.

“Consistency,” he said, is one of his main goals in taking office.

“You want some equity. Whether it’s scores, facilities, qualified teachers…You want the bottom to be as close to the top as you can.”

Running for office is something he said he never saw for himself,f but the chance to take part in the low-pressure interim race was appealing. “It’s a chance to see what it’s like and make a difference.”

Young ran a tight race against retired school administrator Carmen Sutton for the seat. The two tied for votes in the first two rounds with Young defeating Sutton in the final round eight to five.

Local residents Charles Cox and Henry Gormly also ran for the seat falling behind in the first two rounds of votes. A special election to permanently fill the District 5 seat will be held during the November 3 primary election.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board elected Mark Young as interim board member for District 5 during Tuesday’s meeting. Young will fill the seat recently vacated by Ron Hayes who now sits on the Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury, District 6.

