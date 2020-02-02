Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Young girls and boys were in the spotlight Saturday morning at the Burton Complex for the annual Stick Horse Rodeo of the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
The Southwest District Stick Horse Rodeo was held Saturday morning to the delight of overexcited children and their enthusiastic parents.
The event was open to any child up to age 7.
First place winners in each of the main categories of bronc riding, barrel racing, pole bending, flag race and bull riding were given four free rodeo ticket vouchers for the Saturday matinee performance. Every child that participated also received a free McDonald's Happy Meal coupon. Each category was divided up into two age divisons: 0-4 and 5-7.
Riders were judged on their control during the ride, the presentation of the ride, and fastest time as well as other things that were specific to a category.
Jaxon Koetter, 6, was one of the riders of the morning, and was happy to share his enthusiasm. "Um...barrel buddies!" said Jaxon when asked what his favorite event was in the rodeo.
"In the real rodeo they have to jump on their back...here they'll just run and get a flag and run back," explained Megan Koetter. Her son Jaxon was a returning participant in the event. "I love to watch him," said Koetter.
The Burton AG Arena Warm-Up Pen was alive by 8:30 a.m. with young cowboys and cowgirls running around in every sort of cowboy-gear one could imagine and riding their stick horses around the dirt enclosure. Approximately 55 children participated in the event.
"I'm excited about...to ride a horse!" said 4-year-old Jaxton Boudreaux, "Like the real cowboys."
Jaxton and his 5-year-old sister Emeree Boudreaux were first-time participants in the Stick Horse Rodeo.
"Yes ma'am, yes ma'am, yes ma'am!" said a very excited Emeree when asked if she was excited about the rodeo events of the morning. Emeree achieved a 6:99 time during the flag race.
"I had older kids – they're about sixteen now – who did this when they were little...it's fun," said Jennifer Boudreaux.
Previous year participant Katelyn Duhon, a second-grader at ICCS, spoke briefly about how she was excited for racing. Katelyn competed on Saturday in several categories, including the Stick Horse Queen pageant.
"She saw the rodeo last night and loved it. She loves horses and wants her own horse," said Kristy Duhon.
Hunter Kaufmen, 3, was one of the younger children there, and participated in the bronco race, pole bending and bull riding. "He's been practicing," said Florence Thomas as she watched him run around asking for his real horse. Hunter is another first-time participant.
"It's a fun thing for the little ones," began Nancy McCluskey, a worker at the Stick Horse Rodeo since they first began. "My favorite thing is the kids having fun and how excited they get, she said.
One special guest was assistant Miss Rodeo America 2020, Jordan Tierney, from South Dakota, who spent the morning helping with each event and led the children in the initial march around their arena.
Guest judge Rick Daughenbaugh helped judge the rodeo competitions for both age groups.
"I just love watching all the kids put on a show, that's all, it's a great way to get them started," said Daughenbaugh.
The maintenance teams behind the U.S. Navy's elite set of aircraft that will be performing in tonight's Super Bowl flyover have shed their blood, sweat and tears to keep those planes in tip-top shape. Petty Officer Logan Myrick of Westlake knows – he's one of them.
The aerospace company Citadel Completions has set itself up for growth after recently executing a land lease agreement that includes 35 acres next to its existing facilities at Chennault International Airport.
Shannon Huffman Polson told the crowd at Thursday's 116th annual Chamber Southwest Louisiana banquet that owning her story was key in silencing those who told her she would never fly an attack aircraft.