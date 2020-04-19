Writers Addison, Harding win honors from Associated Press

American Press staff writers Lisa Addison and Marlisa Harding have been recognized by the Associated Press Louisiana-Mississippi Broadcasters and Media Editors in their annual competition to honor the best in professional journalism.
Addison took home second place in the continuing coverage category for her reporting of the week-long murder trial of Kevin Daigle. Daigle was found guilty of first-degree murder in July 2019 in the fatal shooing of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent.
Vincent, a 13-year veteran of the Louisiana State Police force, was 44 when he died Aug. 25, 2015, after responding to a call of a vehicle in a ditch near Hayes the day before. During the call, he encountered Daigle who shot him while Vincent tried to render aid.
Harding received third place honors in the editorial writing category for an Aug. 1, 2019, editorial calling for local officials to do better when it comes to providing help for the area's homeless population, particularly when none had attended multiple events hosted by Entergy's Power to Care volunteer group, the United Way of Southwest Louisiana and the Calcasieu Parish Human Services Department that simulated the woes that Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) residents live with as they struggle to juggle meager wages and necessary bills.
"Where are the elected officials when these events are held? Where are the police jurors, school board members, mayors and legislators who, through the power of their signature, can create policies to launch progress and find eventual resolutions to these social injustices?" she wrote.