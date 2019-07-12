Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with morning showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain for the afternoon hours. High 82F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain likely. Low around 75F. WNW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.