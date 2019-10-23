Worker falls to his death

nwdp0802_Erdace construction
(FILE PHOTO) Erdace Apartments construction site

A contract worker fell to his death Wednesday morning at the Erdace Apartments construction site, authorities said.

Charlie Hunter, chief investigator for the Calcasieu Parish Coronor’s Office, said their office is investigating the death, which has been ruled as accidental.

Hunter said the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Gregory Robertson of Beaumont, Texas. 

Dr. Terry Welke, the parish coroner, has classified the cause of death as multiple injuries, Hunter said.

He said Megan LeBoeuf is the lead investigator on the case.

The 272-unit, four-story Erdace Apartments complex is being built downtown at the former Sears location.

