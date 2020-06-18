VINTON — The West Street Bridge replacement here has been delayed.
"Between COVID and the weather, it added about a month to the project," Mayor Kenneth Stinson reported at the Vinton Council meeting Tuesday. He said the basic structure will likely be complete by the end of this week. The crane will be moved next week and the dirt contractor is scheduled to begin work during the week of June 29.
After asphalt is poured, sidewalks and drainage will be installed, during which time Stinson said maybe one lane of the road and bridge could be open to traffic.
"We're still looking at least another 30 days," he said.
The council awarded three bids including one for $45,045 to low bidder Ferrera Fire Apparatus for six self-contained breathing apparatus for the Vinton Fire Department.
Stinson said $43,200 was budgeted for the SCBA.
Fire tax revenues will cover the difference. Fire Chief Chris Vice said there was a price increase for the equipment because the company now provides a lifetime warranty instead of a 10- year warranty.
The second bid awarded was to low bidder Blake D. Hines, Inc. for $51,405 for waterline replacement at La. Hwy. 90 and West St. Funding for the project will come from a state water enrichment program.
The third bid was awarded to low bidder Dennis Downs Electrical for $73,150 for electrical work at the Center St. Lift Station. Funding will come from the state's local government assistance program.
In other news, the council approved the appointment of Missy McClellan to the West Calcasieu Community Center Authority to fill the unexpired term of her father Mike O'Quinn.
Also, the council approved Assistant Police Chief Buffy Vice's request that Jason Thorpe be made a regular employee of the Vinton Police Department.
Fire Chief Vice reported that the department received a $2,000 grant from Centerpoint Energy to go toward the purchase of a battery powered ventilation fan.