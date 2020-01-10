The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently announced two projects aimed at improving driving conditions along stretches of Interstates 10 and 210.
A $45.5 million widening of I-10 is expected to begin Jan. 13. The eastbound and westbound lanes will be widened to four lanes, stretching from just west of the La. 108 interchange to the I-210 interchange. The work will create an auxiliary lane between the interchanges.
Along with the widening, crews will replace the concrete sections west of the Maple Fork Bridge and will overlay the existing asphalt pavement east of the bridge. Crews will replace the Maple Fork bridges and raise them above the 100-year flood elevation.
Drivers should expect closures alternating on one lane of the interstate in both directions while workers prepare for the project. The prep work includes widening the service road at La. 108 and installing temporary traffic signals at the interchange.
Motorists should expect delays during the start of the project. Advisories will be posted on message boards and flashing signs.
The project could be done by the summer of 2021, weather permitting.
I-210
Meanwhile, crews will install nine live-stream traffic cameras and four Dynamic Message Signs along I-210, a $4.5 million project.
Camera locations include: north of the Prien Lake Bridge, Cove Lane interchange, Nelson Road interchange, Lake Street interchange, Ryan Street interchange, Enterprise Boulevard/Louisiana Avenue interchange, La. 14 interchange, Kayouche Coulee Bridge, and the Business U.S. 90 interchange.
Two message signs will be installed in either direction east of the I-10/I-210 west interchange, while signs will be installed north of the Legion Street interchange and at U.S. 90 (Fruge Street).
The cameras, once installed, will let drivers view live traffic conditions on the website 511la.org and the mobile app. The message signs will provide information on traffic or projects along I-210.