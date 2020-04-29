Work continues on $2 million road project

nwdp0428_Ryan at McNeese_1

Vehicles traveling north at the intersection of University Drive/La. 384 and McNeese Street are rolling on newly paved inside lanes while the outside lanes are now closed so that they can be reconstructed.

The road work is part of an ongoing $2 million improvement project that began May 28, 2019.

The project includes installing a dedicated left turn lane on La. 385/Ryan Street southbound, installing pedestrian crossing signals at all four corners of the intersection, and changing the reconfiguration of north and southbound lanes on La. 384, according to DOTD’s website.

The project is expected to be completed this summer.

Not all road markings on the newly paved lane are complete.

