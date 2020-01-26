Work begins on new school

Construction has begun on the first new public high school in Lake Charles in 50 years, Lake Charles College Prep. Located at 2801 Power Centre Parkway, the 80,000 square foot facility will accommodate 600 ninth-12th grade students enrolled in the charter school.
"The beginning of construction is the fulfillment of a commitment made to students and parents in 2014 when LCCP opened," Ulysses Gene Thibodeaux, president of the Board of Trustees, said. "We promised that if students, parents and staff came to us and worked with us to build a quality program, we would provide a first-class facility. The new facility is the result of a community of families working together with school leadership."
The state of the art campus will feature a one-story freshman academy and a two-story building for 10th-12th grade students.
Campus features include media production center, library/media center, family and consumer science lab and each classroom will be equipped to participate in the school's science technology math and engineer program.
The Lake Charles Charter Schools are the only school system in the parish with a pipeline of curriculum specifically targeting STEM.
"A building does not make a school, but a fully-equipped up-to-date building can impact quality education," Sabrah Kingham, director of education, said. "Our educational program has strengthened each year. A new facility will inspire our students to lift the program one level higher."
Students and coaches in the Trailblazer athletics program will also enjoy upgraded facilities, Henry Mancuso, board secretary, said. The new campus will feature a 650 seat gymnasium, locker room, coaches offices and practice football field.
Funding for the new facility comes at no cost to tax payers, rather, a $23.5 million bond sale was granted by the Louisiana State Bond Commission. Construction is expected to take 366 days or less to complete.
Registration for new families interested in Lake Charles College Prep opens February 1. For more information call 419-2868 or visit, www.lccp.us