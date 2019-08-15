JENNINGS — The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury voted unanimously Wednesday to rezone two acres of property on Carl Hoppe Road near Woodlawn to allow for a catering business, which will also deliver plate lunches.
Dorothy M. Lacour Lapoint asked the police jury to consider rezoning property near her residence from agriculture residential to commercial to open the business.
Lapoint, who retired as a postal carrier in February, plans to operate Dot's Home Cooking from a portable building to be located on the corner of her property. She plans to cook and deliver meals for catering and daily plate lunches in the area.
Police Juror Byron Buller, who represents the area, asked that the property be reverted back to agriculture residential if the business ever closed.
"We hope to move the building on to the property within the next two weeks, then begin working on the inside," she said.
The 16-by-32 building will include a cooking area and restroom.
She hopes to have the business open by September or October.
Lapoint plans to cook the meals and deliver them from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
In other matters, the police jury approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with the City of Jennings to provide jail space in the new regional jail facility for misdemeanor criminals.
Under the agreement, the police jury and sheriff's office will provide five beds for five years for free to the city with an option for an additional five years with terms to be negotiated during the last year of the initial agreement, according to police jury legal advisor David Bruchhaus.
The city will have to pay for inmate medical care if service is rendered outside of the jail. Any medical care received inside the facility will be taken care of by the jail nurse at no additional cost.
Police Juror Curt Guillory, acting at the request of District Attorney Michael Cassidy, also reminded farmers of their responsibility of controlling the release of water from their fields after a vehicle was recently damaged by 2 feet of water.
According to a letter from Cassidy, the vehicle was damaged after suddenly hitting a big puddle of water on La. 99. There was no rain at the time, so the driver did not expect to hit a puddle, he said. The driver contends the water was only in the ditch and road on the east side due to a farmer realizing the water too quickly from the field.
Cassidy has asked police jurors to remind farmers that they have an obligation to release the water slowly to avoid damage to the roads and prevent harm to others.