Faith Colston has lived in the red brick house at 1013 Cherrydale St. since she was in elementary school. But after the house took in a foot of water during Monday’s flooding, she’s ready to sell it and move out.
Most residents on the street, which is bordered by Kirkman Street on the west, Louisiana Avenue to the east and Contraband Bayou to the north, experienced significant flooding Monday.
“Drainage is bad. They haven’t cleaned out the bayou behind us. Every neighbor I’ve talked to plans on selling. I think there are two that plan to stay,” said Colston, adding that she does have flood insurance. She bought it after Hurricane Delta, when the house was flooded with six inches of water.
Sixteen years ago, Colston bought the house from her mother and lives there now with her two sons, ages 15 and 17.
Hurricane repairs had just been completed at the house.
“We had just put up new baseboards and emptied the pods out here in the driveway. We were in the process of moving back in, and then this happened,” she said of Monday’s flooding.
One bright spot in Colston’s otherwise dismal Friday morning happened when a vehicle stopped in front of her house as she was hauling wet debris to the street. F.K. White Middle School principal Jose Cobian got out, walked up and asked if she needed anything. He inquired about her sons and asked if they needed clothing.
“I’m in touch with DeWanna Tarver at DeWanna’s Closet,” he said. He said he could get them clothes.
Colston told him her sons could use socks and shoes. Cobian wrote down their shoe sizes and was off on the mission.
For now, Colston is continuing the process of hauling all the ruined, water-damaged contents out of her house and out to the street.