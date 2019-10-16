Winkelhimer, the painting squirrel who got her start in Jennings, is now part of the Ripley's Believe It Or Not family.
Winkelhimer is among the oddities featured in the animals section of the 2019 edition of "Ripley's Believe It Or Not: Beyond the Bizarre," according to her owner Shyla Mouton.
Mouton moved from Jennings to Austin, Texas, about eight years ago where she now lives with her husband and two squirrels, Winkelhimer and Mr. Man.
"I'm really proud of my Winkelhimer and all she has done," Mouton said during a telephone interview. "Going from being almost eaten by a cat to being in a book that I loved as a kid is a huge accomplishment. I hope she knows how proud of her I am."
Mouton said she was surprised when Ripley's contacted her about Winkelhimer making it to the latest publication.
"I had sent them some information and snippets of articles about Winkelhimer being a painting squirrel to them a few years ago, but hadn't heard anything until they contacted me about her being in the book," she said. "At first I thought someone was pulling my leg till I looked in the book and saw her on the page. She's got her own little spot in the book."
Winkelhimer, a handicapped rescued squirrel, became famous after a video of her painting went viral. Winkelhimer learned to paint with food coloring using her front leg and mouth by watching Mouton, a doll artist jewelry maker. She's been featured in news stories on ABC, MSNBC, Wake Up with Al, America Now and several local news stations and newspapers.
Winkelhimer became a part of Mouton's family after she rescued her in 2011 after the squirrel was attacked by a cat at just six weeks old. One of her front legs was injured, but Mouton nursed her back to health with some "TLC."
"I never thought I'd end up with a pet squirrel, but now she's like my baby," Mouton said. "You just get attached to them."
Now almost 8 years old, Winkelhimer is "healthy and ornery," Mouton said.
Mouton sells Winkelhimer's abstract masterpieces and uses the profits to help other animals and people in need. Prints are sold on Etsy.
The furry artist also has here own Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
