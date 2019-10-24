Wildlife Refuge marks 100 years

GRAND CHENIER — Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is celebrating 100 years as a haven for wildlife, avian and fish species. Hundreds of guests gathered at the facility in Grand Chenier on Wednesday to celebrate the refuge's conservation successes, learn more about its upcoming work and tour the more than 80,000 acres of wildlife via airboat and helicopter.
Established in 1919 through a donation from the Rockefeller family of New York and Edward Avery McIlhenny to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the refuge was designated as both a protected sanctuary and place for study with the aim of conservation.
"It is best described as a giant outdoor laboratory. The work done here by our dedicated staff along with all the research performed in the last century truly makes Rockefeller the special place that it is," Jack Montoucet, LDW secretary, said.
Rockefeller is home to ducks, geese, nutria, muskrat, mink, otter, largemouth bass, redfish, speckled trout, black drum, alligator and deer.
"If it's here, it's been studied," biology manager Ruth Elsey said.
The refuge has seen the successful rescue of American alligators, bald eagles and brown pelican from the brink of extinction, Joe Marty biologist supervisor and research coordinator, said. The site is working to improve the outcomes of the whooping crane, which had "basically disappeared" by the 1960s.
"It is extremely important to continue this reproduction in Southwest Louisiana," Marty said.
With a staff including wildlife and researcher technicians, research biologists, welders, mechanics, operators and more, Scooter Trosclair, program manager, said the refuge exists to advance a multi-faceted mission.
"All this is the team that keeps things in motion to help with the conservation efforts, preservation efforts, education efforts and distributing the research findings that occur here on Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge."
The refuge also exists as a recreational center for families and outdoors men to enjoy as it sees about 200,000 visitors each year, Trosclair said. From crabbing, fishing, driving or walking the trails, "the diversity of habitat allows all the different recreational activities to come together in one place."
For more information on Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, visit www.rwrefuge.com.