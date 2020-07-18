Wife of suspect arrested as accessory

The wife of a man arrested on Thursday and accused in the death of two people and the attempted murder of a third, has been arrested as an accessory to first-degree rape and molestation.
Tori L. Broussard, 41, of Lake Charles was arrested on Wednesday on counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape and accessory after the fact to first-degree molestation of a juvenile, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
Broussard is the chief investigator at the Calcasieu Public Defenders Office and is now on administrative leave.
She bonded out of the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Thursday after Judge Sharon Wilson set a $50,000 bond.
Todd S. Clemons, her attorney, said, "It's my pleasure to represent Tori; I've been knowing her for years."
"She will be zealously represented and my goal is of her being vindicated," Clemons said. "She is a good person and I think she's been falsely accused of committing these crimes. I don't think she's committed any crimes."
Clemons said it was important to point out she has not been charged.
"I don't know if she will be charged, but she's presumed to be innocent and I believe she's factually innocent," he said. "I'm confident she won't be convicted of any crimes."
Neil Broussard, 51, is accused of shooting and killing Kyla Hidalgo, 17, and Kaleb Charlton, 18, around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
He was arrested in the Ragley area Thursday after a manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours.
Neil Broussard faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of second-degree kidnapping. Just prior to the homicides, Broussard had a warrant for his arrest on first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.
His bond is $6 million.