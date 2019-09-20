White resigns as president

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Kevin White announced on Thursday that he is resigning, effective today, because he is moving outside of the district he has represented since 2016.
White, who represented District 1, is moving to Carlyss with his new wife, Missy. State law requires police jurors to live in the district they represent during their term.
"It breaks my heart (to resign), but I've got a great life ahead of me with her," he said.
White said his career in public service is up in the air.
"I'll have four years to think about it," he said. "There's always something that might come up, and I might be called to serve again."
White said serving on the Police Jury was a pleasure. He thanked the other police jurors for their work.
"They're all very passionate about their communities and the districts they serve," White said.
White said some of the smaller efforts to help residents in his district were the most memorable.
"There was a lady who was having trash issues, and I was able to help her," he said. "When you see an elderly lady or man happy with a smile on their face because of what you've done for them, it's a great feeling."
District 3 Police Juror Shelly Mayo will serve as president for the rest of the year.
The Police Jury has 20 days to appoint a new police juror for District 1. The appointee will serve until January 2020, when the newly elected police juror will take office.
Candidates for the Oct. 12 election in District 1 are Helen "Liz" Long, a Republican, and Ashton Richard, an independent.