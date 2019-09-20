White resigns as president

Kevin White

Calcasieu Parish police jurors elected Kevin White as its president for 2019. White announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 that he is resigning because he is moving outside of the district.

 Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Twitter

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Kevin White announced on Thursday that he is resigning, effective today, because he is moving outside of the district he has represented since 2016.

White, who represented District 1, is moving to Carlyss with his new wife, Missy. State law requires police jurors to live in the district they represent during their term.

"It breaks my heart (to resign), but I've got a great life ahead of me with her," he said.

White said his career in public service is up in the air.

"I'll have four years to think about it," he said. "There's always something that might come up, and I might be called to serve again."

White said serving on the Police Jury was a pleasure. He thanked the other police jurors for their work.

"They're all very passionate about their communities and the districts they serve," White said.

White said some of the smaller efforts to help residents in his district were the most memorable.

"There was a lady who was having trash issues, and I was able to help her," he said. "When you see an elderly lady or man happy with a smile on their face because of what you've done for them, it's a great feeling."

District 3 Police Juror Shelly Mayo will serve as president for the rest of the year.

The Police Jury has 20 days to appoint a new police juror for District 1. The appointee will serve until January 2020, when the newly elected police juror will take office.

Candidates for the Oct. 12 election in District 1 are Helen "Liz" Long, a Republican, and Ashton Richard, an independent.

More from this section

More funds for I-10 bridge effort

More funds for I-10 bridge effort

The Calcasieu Parish Industrial Development Board Thursday allocated $25,000 to aid the Build Our Bridge task force in getting a new Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge built as quickly as possible.

White resigns as president

White resigns as president

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Kevin White announced on Thursday that he is resigning, effective today, because he is moving outside of the district he has represented since 2016.

McNeese art professor to be featured on PBS program tonight

  • Updated
+4
McNeese art professor to be featured on PBS program tonight

Tonight and Saturday night, McNeese State University visual arts professor Heather Ryan Kelley will be profiled on the season seven premiere of Louisiana Public Broadcasting's "Art Rocks" program, a weekly showcase of visual and performing arts hosted by "Country Roads" magazine publisher Ja…

Cook-off highlights SW La. rice industry

Cook-off highlights SW La. rice industry

The Cal-Cam Rice Growers Association and the Port of Lake Charles held their 22nd annual National Rice Month Rice Cook-Off Contest for area students from Calcasieu, Cameron and South Beauregard parishes. More than 20 students advanced to the final competition held at the port office, aiming …

Second phase of Vinton sewer project to begin Oct. 1

  • Updated
Second phase of Vinton sewer project to begin Oct. 1

VINTON — The first phase of the sewer project is complete and the second phase is set to begin Oct. 1, when the new budget goes into effect, Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson said at the Tuesday council meeting. The street overlay program will also begin at that time.