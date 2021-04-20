According to their mom, Sarah Parks, the 8-year-old Plauché quintuplets have been wanting to open a neighborhood lemonade stand for quite some time. On Sunday afternoon, Corinne, Owen, Miles, Reece and Tessa finally got their wish when the Quints’ Baking Corner opened up in the driveway of their Lake Charles home for an hour and a half.
But this was no ordinary lemonade stand/bake sale. The quintuplets decided ahead of time that since April is Autism Awareness Month, they would donate everything they made to St. Nicholas Center for Children, a non-profit clinic that provides therapy for children with autism and developmental delays.
Things got off to a great start even before the sale began.
“My grandpa gave us $124!” Corinne said.
There was much to chose from and everything was $1, but customers were told it was OK if they wanted to give more. Miles was quick to point out that the round chocolate treats are called poop balls but they were really chocolate cake balls, and were perfectly safe to eat. There was also pink or yellow lemonade, chocolate chip cookies, brownies and fruity pebble treats. Customers could also purchase hand-drawn flags from different countries taped to popsicle sticks.
There was an area of lawn chairs in a circle on the front lawn where customers could sit and enjoy their treats if they wished.
Reece Plauché, dressed as Michael Jackson, was ready to dance to raise extra cash if they sold out of lemonade and treats.
At the end of the day, the quintuplets raised more than $1,000 at their lemonade state/bake sale.