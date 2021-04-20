quintuplets

From left, 8-year-old quintuplets Owen, Miles, Reece, Tessa and Corinne Plauché serve customers Sunday at the Quints’ Baking Corner set up in the driveway of their Lake Charles home. The quintuplets plan to give all proceeds to St. Nicholas Center for Children.

 Donna Price

According to their mom, Sarah Parks, the 8-year-old Plauché quintuplets have been wanting to open a neighborhood lemonade stand for quite some time. On Sunday afternoon, Corinne, Owen, Miles, Reece and Tessa finally got their wish when the Quints’ Baking Corner opened up in the driveway of their Lake Charles home for an hour and a half.

But this was no ordinary lemonade stand/bake sale. The quintuplets decided ahead of time that since April is Autism Awareness Month, they would donate everything they made to St. Nicholas Center for Children, a non-profit clinic that provides therapy for children with autism and developmental delays.

Things got off to a great start even before the sale began.

“My grandpa gave us $124!” Corinne said.

There was much to chose from and everything was $1, but customers were told it was OK if they wanted to give more. Miles was quick to point out that the round chocolate treats are called poop balls but they were really chocolate cake balls, and were perfectly safe to eat. There was also pink or yellow lemonade, chocolate chip cookies, brownies and fruity pebble treats. Customers could also purchase hand-drawn flags from different countries taped to popsicle sticks.

There was an area of lawn chairs in a circle on the front lawn where customers could sit and enjoy their treats if they wished.

Reece Plauché, dressed as Michael Jackson, was ready to dance to raise extra cash if they sold out of lemonade and treats.

At the end of the day, the quintuplets raised more than $1,000 at their lemonade state/bake sale.

More from this section

Gothic Hanging Jail reopens for tours

  • Updated
Gothic Hanging Jail reopens for tours

Guided tours of the Beauregard Parish Gothic Hanging Jail are once again opening to the public after a year of closures, according to officials.

SW La. COVID hospitalizations, diagnoses down

  • Updated
SW La. COVID hospitalizations, diagnoses down

There’s some good news for Southwest Louisiana regarding COVID-19. “We’re seeing a decrease in the number of COVID cases that we’re detecting day to day,” Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Louisiana Office of Public Health Region 5 medical director, said. “We’re also seeing a generally decreasing trend i…