In honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday, the Lake Charles Rotary Club is sponsoring a drive-thru event with fun giveaways 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Central Library, 301 W. Claude St.
Participants can drive through the library parking lot and receive a goody bag for each child. Signs will be posted directing parking lot traffic. Library staff ask that participants remain in their vehicles and not walk up to the event.
Children may even catch a glimpse of various Dr. Seuss characters.
The program is free and open to all.
For more information, call Central Library at 721-7116 or visit www.calcasieulibrary.org