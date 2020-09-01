What LC residents need to know as they recover

Trash/Garbage: Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2, citizens will be able to drop off spoiled goods from their refrigerators and freezers at the following locations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Cpl Donald Ray Stevens Recreation Center: 1619 Cessford Street
- Henry Heights Recreation Center: 801 East School Street
- Weaver Park Ballfields: 4436 Weaver Road
- These sites will only accept spoiled goods. The National Guard will be assisting with this effort.
The City anticipates resuming its normal collection routes on Monday, Sept. 7.
Contractors are expected to begin the process of roadside debris collection by the end of the week. Residents should place debris as close to the roadside as possible without placing it in the roadway or ditches. Contractors cannot come onto private property to collect debris.
Vegetative debris, such as tree limbs, should be separated from other construction and demolition debris. White goods, such as refrigerators and freezers, should also be emptied out and secured shut before being placed roadside separately from other debris piles. Debris removal contractors will not collect bagged household garbage. These items should be placed in a residential garbage can and placed roadside on your normal collection day beginning Monday, Sept. 7.
Debris removal contractors will make multiple passes throughout the City in the coming weeks.
Water Service: As water pressure continues to rise throughout the City, we are asking citizens to conserve water and use it only to complete essential tasks. A boil water advisory remains in place until further notice. If you see a water leak or broken line, we ask that you call 491-1442 and report it between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Curfew: A parish-wide dusk until dawn (7 p.m. until 6 a.m.) curfew remains in effect.
Traffic Safety: All intersections should be treated as 4-way stops. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the city and to proceed with reduced speeds as there are still downed power lines as well as a number of crews in the roadways working on recovery efforts.
Burn Ban: There is currently a parish-wide burn ban in place per the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal in effect as of 8 a.m. today, Monday, August 31. It will remain in effect until further notice.