Westlake bringing golf to next level

Westlake’s National Golf Club of Louisiana will finally have a clubhouse in August if everything goes according to plan — and that includes favorable weather conditions. The weather has been anything but cooperative since ground was broken for the $5.5 million facility April 2019.
“The delays began with an unusually rainy fall,” said Jerry Pocket, general manager for the National.
COVID slowed delivery times. Hurricane Laura tumbled shipping containers with materials end over end into the new structure, according to building contractor Scott Stollsteimer of Miller & Associates. Hurricane Delta blew and drenched the site on Oct. 5. February’s Winter Storm Uri froze work to a halt.
Pocket, Stollsteimer, Barry King of King Architects and Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey have been meeting weekly since the project began, not the usual mode of operation, but something Hardey requested.
“If you were building a house,” you’d want to see the progress every week, wouldn’t you? Well this is a $5.5 million project. I want to know what’s going on,” he said. “If the people of Westlake ask me what’s going on, I want to know what to tell them.”
Pocket has improved operations at other properties: Fircrest, a private club in Tacoma, Wash., and country clubs in Midland and Odessa, Texas.
“This clubhouse will help get the National to the next level,” he said.
Stollsteimer would be setting up a paving pour later that morning. The topic receiving the most attention was the decision to add automated screens that will allow the restaurant’s outdoor seating area to be used more comfortably throughout the year.
Pocket has been visiting area bars and restaurants to come to a consensus about food and atmosphere. He’s in the process of recruiting a team. The name chosen for the restaurant is The Max, after Coach Frank “Max” Caldarera. Caldarera was head football coach at Westlake High School from 1977 to 2011 and was known as a great cook.
The money to build the Clubhouse comes mainly from the sell of 200 acres of city land to a Florida developer. In 1997, the city purchased about 800 acres from Olin Corporation for $1.8 million. Some of this land was used create the West Trace development. The golf club was completed in 2009. D.R. Horton has built and sold all 68 homes in the nearest subdivision for under $200,000, and work on Pinehurst, a new neighborhood in West Trace, has begun.
“I don’t know of another place that has homes on the golf course that are this affordable,” Hardey said, “and soon we’ll break ground on an aquatic center and waterpark nearby.”
Hardey sees the restaurant as beneficial to the Westlake community, not just golfers at the National. Westlake enjoys a unique status. Its Recreation District receives money from area industry, enough that it can fund golf classes for youth who live in the area (basically the 70669 zip code). Women within the district play for free.
The bottom 8,000-square feet of the new clubhouse will house carts. The top 8,000 feet will have an entryway that celebrates Westlake, including its schools and athletic teams; offices; a pro shop; a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, bar and restaurant.
The 1,752-square-foot restaurant and bar area will accommodate 118 diners, and the screened-in balcony 75 more. Ceilings in the dining area are 18 feet and will feature wooden trusses to replicate the old warehouse look. The exterior brick is 200 years old. The ceiling is antique tongue-and -groove pine. The exterior design follows the example of the traditional Cajun French and German design influence of the 1920s, according to Raegan Culpepper, project administrator at King Architects. The front is a drive-thru porte cochere. Supporting beams have decorative ogee profiles. Drill shafts are about 20-feet deep.
KAI has been involved in a wide range of projects including commercial, educational, recreational, municipal, industrial, aviation related and religious projects. Over the past 35 years, Barry King and KAI have provided design services for projects totaling about $550 million in construction costs for commercial projects. Just a few examples include First Baptist Church of Westlake, Westlake City Hall, Westlake Recreation Facility, Freedom Hall & Veteran’s Memorial Park and renovated Calcasieu National Bank Historic Branch in downtown Lake Charles.