WELSH — Officials here are looking to tackle more blighted properties and abandoned vehicles in the new year.
“The entire state of Louisiana is involved in a campaign to ‘Keep Louisiana Beautiful’ and the town of Welsh has made a commitment to it’s citizens to follow the state’s program,” Alderwoman Jackie Balmer said.
Mayor Carolyn Louviere said in the past the town has taken steps to begin addressing problems, but those actions were never followed through.
“We’ve come out like this before, but we have never moved forward so some people may not have enough faith that we are going to do it,” Louivere said. “This time we really mean it and we really want to get this done.”
Officials are in the process of revising its ordinances to adopt a basic, but strong property and maintenance ordinance. The measure would allow the police department to issue citations if necessary and the council to move forward on condemnations of structures and removal of property.
“The ordinance is so important because that is going to give us the authority to come with reasonable requests to try to appeal to their sense of reason,” Balmer said. “We need ordinances that are fair and enforceable and define a reasonable regulation for nuisances.”
The town will focus on dilapidated and dangerous structures, rubbish in yards, abandoned vehicles and tall grass and weeds.
About two dozen properties have already been identified as blighted properties including several with tall grass, weeds and junk vehicles on property.
“Our motivation to move on this issue is not only because we want to keep Welsh beautiful, but it’s about Welsh’s identity as a great small town, a good place to live and do business, a town of faith and community, a clean, well maintained town and worth the investment made here.
“Economic incentives are not as important as community assets of which Welsh has been blessed, including our location, out town’s history, access to waterways, the beautiful park, our schools, our safety….”
Louviere and Balmer said the first step is to tackle blighted property is to raise awareness about the problem.
“We want to work to get people informed and let them know what we want to do, hoping that they will come on board and work with us,” Louviere said.