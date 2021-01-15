WELSH — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18 beginning at Bethune Park in Welsh.
This year’s celebration will include a parade only due to COVID-19, according to organizer Eddie “Bruiser” Achane.
Entries will include family floats, decorated cars, golf carts and bicycles. No horses will be allowed this year.
The parade will begin at Bethune Park, on to Carter Street, continuing to Millard Street to Fourth Street, to Welsh Street, North Sarah to South Sarah to North Adams, ending at Martin Luther King Street at Bethune Park.
This year’s parade route will allow parade participants to “pass in review” of the new Martin Luther King Street signs.
“Several years ago the officials of the town of Welsh, voted to change North Street to Martin Luther King Street in remembrance of the civil rights leader,” Achane said.
“This was a great motion in its own. The street signs were the same color as the other signs in town, which showed little or no recognition as people came up to or crossed any intersection there.
“We then went to our city officials, again and expressed ourselves in a respective manner to have these signs changed to a more recognizable color and it was greater to the color change. One of the signs is at the beginning of South Adams Street and one on the end of Payton Road.”
Achane considered it a “fabulous work in progress” to get all the signs changed.
“Ethnically speaking, our communities - not just Welsh - are changing across our great nation,” he said. “It would be a blessing to not just recognize, but also, educate anyone crossing either intersection of the power of this man and the impact he made that was felt across the world.”
For more information on the parade, contact Achane at 337-370-9988.