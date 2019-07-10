Members of an independent Welsh Community Steering Committee are looking for answers after they say they have been left in the dark concerning plans for a bond issue to fund school improvements in Welsh and Roanoke.
A small group met Monday with School Board member David Troutman, who represents the Consolidated School District 1, at the chairman's residence to air their concerns and seek reassurance that voters will know what they are voting on and how the money will be spent. Jason Bouley, who also represents the district, did not attend.
"It is only fair to tell voters of the district what they are getting for their money," Committee Chairman Chris Krielow said.
Krielow said the committee has tried its best to prioritize items it feels need to be addressed in the bond issue, including a modular classroom building at Welsh Elementary School, a new agriculture shop at Welsh High School and improvements to the main building at Welsh-Roanoke Junior High School. The committee does not want to see Welsh-Roanoke Junior High closed or the alternative school moved from Jennings to Roanoke, he said.
"We are not for closing Roanoke and will not support any millage if we don't know what the money will be spent on," Krielow said.
Troutman said the School Board has not really discussed the issue, although it is expected to call for the election at its July 18 meeting.
"They really haven't discussed it, but from some of the board meetings, everybody has an opinion and a lot are against the modular buildings, but I don't know what they are thinking," Troutman said.
Committee Vice Chairman Ben Cormier wants transparency in addressing the issue and how the School Board plans to move forward.
Cormier said he is worried voters are being kept in the dark as far as any specific details relating to buildings and improvements, including how the proposition will be worded, priority of the projects and how much it will cost taxpayers. The group also wants architectural drawings and material lists made available prior to calling the election.
"We are in the dark and we are clueless, but they have no problem demanding our money," he said. "The board is asking us to pay for it, but we want the board to let us and Mr. Troutman out of the dark."
Many of the committee members want to see something in writing on how the money will be spent and how much the projects will cost before the item is placed on the ballot.
"If it is not specific on the ballot and the money is not dedicated, they are not going to vote for it," committee member Charles Drake said.
"If you want people to vote for it, you have to tell them what you are going to spend the money on," committee member Renee Hicks said.
She said voters will not promote or support a bond issue without knowing what the plans are, where the money will be spent and if the district can afford it.
"I don't feel like this district needs to go in debt for more than it can afford," she said.
Troutman said once the School Board decides on a millage, it needs to be brought to the committee to "fine tune it."
Cormier said there is no rush to call the election and more time is needed to work through the issues. He said the election could be postponed until April 2020 or placed on the November 2020 presidential ballot, which would have a greater voter turnout.
The current millage, which has funded bonds, will be paid off in March 2020. Cormier said some School Board members have expressed concerns that if they let the tax expire it will be harder to pass a new bond.