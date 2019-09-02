WELSH — The Welsh Police Department has a new tool to help take a bite out of crime.
His name is Storm, and he’s a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois.
Storm, along with his handler, Officer D. Amrine, will be introduced to the public during a swearing-in ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, during the town council meeting.
“He’s a dual-purpose dog,” Police Chief Marcus Crochet said. “He will serve as a narcotics dog, as well as help in tracking people if a suspect runs on foot or someone goes missing.”
Storm has already proven himself to be successful when the department tracked a suspect who fled, Crochet said.
The department was able to purchase the canine through donations from the Order of the Eastern Star, Welsh Rotary Club and District Attorney Michael Cassidy. Money from the department’s drug asset forfeiture funds were also used to help.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates donated a kennel and a transport cage.
The canine is the first for the department in several years, Crochet said.
“I’ve been wanting a dog for several years, but our budget wasn’t right and things weren’t in place,” Crochet said. “This time everything fell in place, but if it wasn’t through the generous donations of this group, it probably wouldn’t have happened.”
The dog cost $12,900, most of which was covered by the donations, Crochet said. That money paid for the special training the dog received.
The department’s Traffic Enforcement Detail (TED) funds helped buy a new state-of-the-art Ford Explorer patrol unit to be used by Storm and his handler. They will work the streets of Welsh, as well as the interstate.
Storm is essential not only for the department, but the community as well, Crochet said.
“Since I’ve been elected, I’ve always been hard on narcotics and fighting the war on drugs,” he said. “I’ve seen so many people’s lives destroyed by drugs, and I’ve never given up on finding a way to help. Storm will be a big asset and tool to not only this department, but the public and citizens who live here, in taking drug users and dealers off the streets.”
Crochet said he is very thankful to the organizations and those individuals who stepped up to support the efforts to add the newest officer to the police force.
“That support shows us they recognize our hard work and support us in getting things done,” he said.