WELSH - Officials here said Wednesday they oppose state plans to create a state centralized sales tax collection.
The Welsh Board of Aldermen unanimously adopted a resolution opposing the plan to take collections away from local authorities and create a centralized collection of all sales taxes levied by taxing authorities statewide.
The town is among a growing number of municipalities and entities adopting similar resolutions opposing the plans which will be presented during the upcoming legislative session.
House Bills 428 and House Bill 581, which have been pre-filed in the 2020 Regular Session seeks legislative and voter approval of a centralized collection of all sales taxes levied by taxing authorities statewide.
The bills seek to amend the Louisiana Consitition to allow the Legislature to repeal the authority of local governments to control the collection of local sales taxes and place that authority with the state as a centralized collection.
If approved by both legislators and voters, the measure would transfer the administration, collection and distribution of local sales taxes to the a state central collection.
The Jeff Davis Parish School Board is among 35 parishes in the state who serve as a single parish collector for local sales taxes, according to Amber Hymel, the School Board’s tax administrator.
“Right now I collect all the taxes for our parish jurisdictions, but two bills which have been pre-filed already would move that from the local authorities to the state to collect,” Hymel said.
“Right now you get payments monthly from us. We do audits and go out to the businesses and do everything we can to help them. If it goes to the state you will get your money quarterly and they will take a percentage away from it and an extra percentage for the auditor.”
Taking collections away from local authority will impair the ability of local collectors to perform the necessary function of auditing vendors to ensure compliance with the legal oblation to collect and remote local sales taxes, according to the resolution..
Additonally, Hymel said such a practice would take away the “personal touch” local businesses currently have. Hymel said she personally drives every month or two to meet with businesses having issues to try to help them out.
Mayor Carolyn Louviere said it would be better for the town to keep the sales tax collections local rather than having the monies go through the state.
Alderman Lawrence Mier added that the town would get its money more timely with the local collection.
Hymel said there is a lot of new legislators who need to know how the municipalities feel.
The Jeff Davis Parish School Board, town of Lake Arthur and city of Jennings opposed the plan last year.