WELSH - Officials here took the first steps Tuesday to improve lighting along the I-10 corridor in Welsh.
The mayor and board of aldermen unanimously approved a resolution requesting the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to conduct a feasibility study to replace the I-10 roadway lighting system.
Mayor Carolyn Louviere said the town hopes to work with the state to replace the older, outdated lightning system currently in place at the I-10 entrances and exits with updated LED lights to provide better lighting for safety of motorists.
"We can't see anything in our town at night," Louviere said. "Our lights are very old and second hand and are not LED. This would be a big improvement and we have the opportunity to start working on it."
After the meeting, Louviere said the feasibility study is the first step in the project which is expected to take several years.
"This is not going to happen overnight, but at least it is a step in the right direction for us," she said.
"The lights we have now were taken down from the old rest area when they tore it down several years ago, so they have been there a long time and just don't light the area up," she said.
An LED system will provide brighter lights, better coverage and will be cheaper to operate and maintain, she said.
"Lightning up the entrances and exits will help businesses because right now we can't see when you get off the interstate," she said.
Under the plan, the state would pay 90 percent of the project costs with the town paying the remaining 10 percent.
The city of Jennings is also working with the state to upgrade lighting along the I-10 corridor within the city limits.
The council adopted a similar resolution last month to seek a grant from the federal government to help with the estimated $1 million lighting upgrade project from La. 26 to La. 97.