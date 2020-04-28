WELSH — In a split vote Monday, the Welsh Board of Alderman introduced a proposed $2.4 million operating budget.
The budget was introduced during a meeting live streamed on the town's Facebook page.
The council will hold a public hearing May 12 to adopt the budget before the new fiscal year begins on June 1.
The council voted 3-2 to introduce the budget, which includes $2,347,350 in revenue and $2,436,036 in expenses. Alderwoman Andrea King, Alderman Colby Perry and Alderman Lawrence Miers voted against the introduction.
King and Perry contend the council did not have enough opportunities to review the budget prior to its introduction.
"We introduced the new budget without having another work meeting for the budget," King said, noting the council only had one budget meeting prior to its introduction.
The council needs to discuss the budget as a group instead of individually, she said.
"If we could make provisions to meet here today because we have time restraints we could have made provisions to meet again way before this COVID-19 to discuss it as a group because we all should be together on the same page," King said.
Mayor Carolyn Louviere said the council had one work meeting prior to the coronavirus outbreak. After that members were contacted individually because the council could not meet as a group due to social distancing restrictions, she said.
She said three copies of the budget were sent to council members who were asked to review the proposal and contact the city if they had any questions or changes.
Alderwoman Jackie Balmer, who discussed the budget with the mayor prior to its introduction, said every council member had the opportunity to individually discuss the budget with the mayor prior to the meeting.
By law the council must adopt a budget by May 30.
"I understand the sensitivity of this matter and that we need to have some type of budget, but we proposed a budget prior to COVID-19 and there may be economic implications of that," Perry said.
Perry said the council should consider the financial impact of COVID-19, including its effect on the oil prices which could be detrimental to the town's revenues.
He noted that other municipalities like Sulphur and Crowley are cutting back due to uncertainty of the local economy.
Prior to the meeting, Louviere told the American Press that due to social distancing, the council has had to work on the budget over the telephone and has been sending copies of the revised budget back and forth before a final draft could be completed.
"I feel like we have worked really hard in getting it as good as we could," Louviere said. "I feel it is a good budget. There's money where we need it and we won't be spending any money we don't have."
Police Chief Marcus Crochet has asked the council to consider a one-and-a-half percent to two percent across the board cost of living increase for 14 police department employees, but no discussion was held during the budget introduction.
"They would definitely be appreciative of it," Crochet said, noting some police employees have not had a pay raise in some time. "It's not a whole lot, but it is something."
The request does not include a pay increase for the police chief position, he said.
The police department's budget also includes plans to replace equipment and update the department's video surveillance system.
Overall, Louviere said she feels good about the budget, which is basically in-line with last year's budget.
"We've tried to tighten everything we could," she said.
Louviere said the town expects to experience some loss in revenues due to uncertainty surrounding the local economy affected by job losses and business closures as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Revenues generated will be strictly used for operating the town.
Nothing new or excessive is being added to the budget, she said.