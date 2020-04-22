WELSH—A town employee was killed Tuesday after being electrocuted.
Lyle Fontenot was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electric line while working in a bucket truck on Cooper Street.
Fontenot was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Fontenot was a long-time employee of the town.
A post on the town's Facebook page Tuesday read: "So often simple things are taken for granted ... electricity is one of those. Our men work tirelessly to provide the power that is needed in our Town. Today one of our own was taken from us by the volts that run through our lines. This terrible accident took the life of a husband, son, brother, father, grandfather & friend to many....Please keep all our men and their families in your prayers! Please pray for the Fontenot Family and support them in their time of need!!"
No further information was available as of press time.