WELSH — A decision to rezone property on Polk Street from residential to business to allow for a health clinic has been postponed.
Mayor Carolyn Louviere said Tuesday the council and residents need more information about the clinic and it's location before a final decision can be made.
"Many people still don't know what the clinic is all about," Louviere said. "We'd like more people to be informed and make their decision, that's their right whatever they chose.
"In a couple of weeks if we feel we will have that information out there, I may call a special meeting and we will let everyone know about it so they can come take part in a public hearing because we want everyone involved."
Property owners Monica and Noah Zeno are asking the council to rezone the block next to St. Joseph Catholic Church from residential mixed to business to allow them to sell the property to the Southwest Louisiana Health Clinic. The company wants to locate a clinic in Welsh.
Monica Zeno told the town's Zoning Commission in August there is a possibility of someone acquiring the property who would like to put a federally qualified health center, which she said would be very beneficial to the community by providing local jobs and health care for those who cannot afford it elsewhere. The property is located next to St. Joseph Catholic Church where the old Boy Scouts hut once stood.
Former alderman Charles Drake, who lives just north of the property on Polk Street, told the zoning board last month he is concerned about the location and increased traffic because of children and elderly residents who walk in the area.
He said there are other more suitable commercially zoned districts in Welsh that he feels could serve the clinic better.
The company had initially sought to rezone a former medical clinic at 308 Palmer St. from residential to business for a new clinic, but withdrew their plans after residents strongly opposed the plans. Those residents said they feared the clinic would attract those with addictions, illegal immigrants and homeless people. Others also voiced concerns for a decease in property value because of the clinic.
Alderwoman Jackie Balmer told the Zoning Commission in August the clinic wants to put a temporary mobile unit and offer limited services until it sees how the clinic works in Welsh.
The clinic offers women's health care, dental service, psychiatric care and other health services for low-income adults and children who cannot afford the services elsewhere. Services are based on income.
The clinic currently has offices in Lake Charles, Oberlin and Crowley.