WELSH — Officials here have adopted a new budget that will lead the city into its next fiscal year beginning June 1.
Welsh Mayor Carolyn Louviere said Tuesday that aldermen unanimously adopted the proposed budget during a special meeting on Friday after revisions were made to the original proposal.
"They (aldermen) kept wanting us to cut, then they wanted us to add things so we added those by taking a few dollars from here and a few dollars from there," Louviere said. "We trimmed everything we could to get it down to where they felt it was something they could work with."
In an email, Alderman Colby Perry, who was against the original budget, said the revised budget is "balanced, fair and workable considering the unprecedented times we are in."
The budget includes more than $3.6 million in the general fund with more than $2.4 million in revenues and expenses.
Louivere cautioned that some minor revisions may be needed before the fiscal year ends in 2021.
"There may be some problems in the future," she said. "For now we are doing OK, but you never know what might happen. If something does happen, like when Hurricane Rita hit, we will have to make adjustments."
Included in the budget are plans for a new dog pound to replace the one damaged during a thunderstorm in May.
"Right now they are drawing the plans for it so that we can get an estimate and we can move forward on the project," Louviere said.
The animals are being housed elsewhere until the new pound is completed, she said.
The budget also includes funds for repairs and improvements to lighting and utility poles at Sportman's Park, which is used for baseball games and other activities.
"We need to replace some of the lights and a couple of the poles also need to be replaced," Louviere said.
The police department's budget also includes plans to replace equipment and update the department's video surveillance system.
No additional funds are allocated for the hiring of additional police officers or dispatchers. However, Police Chief Marcus Crochet has the discretion as an elected police chief to use the funds allocated to the department as needed.