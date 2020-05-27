WELSH — A man riding a bicycle was struck by a Welsh police unit responding to a vehicle crash late Saturday.
The cyclist remains in stable condition after being struck by the police unit at the intersection of South and Palmer streets around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to Police Chief Marcus Crochet.
After reviewing the officer's dash cam video and interviewing a person who was following the cyclist, Crochet said it appears the bicyclist failed to stop, ran the stop sign and collided with the police unit.
Police identified the cyclist as Shawn Stroder, 40, of Welsh.
The officer's name was not released.
"The officer did not violate any policy and procedures," Crochet said. "Stroder failed to stop at the stop sign and failed to yield to an emergency vehicle."
The bicycle did not have any lights.
Crochet said the officer was heading west on South Street and had just turned his lights on and was attempting to activate the siren as he approached Palmer Street. Stroder was traveling south on Palmer Street.
Stroder was taken to Jennings American Legion Hospital where he remains listed in stable condition Tuesday in the intensive care unit.
The officer was also taken to Jennings American Legion Hospital for a routine drug test. Results of the test are still pending, Crochet said.
Louisiana State Police are investigating the accident.