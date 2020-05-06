WELSH - The Welsh Board of Aldermen agreed Tuesday to introduce a tentative budget totaling $2.4 million for the fiscal year beginning June 1 in order to meet deadlines for the budget process.
During a brief virtual council meeting streamed live on Facebook on Tuesday, Town Attorney Rick Arceneaux advised the council to introduce the budget to meet requirements for publishing the budget and holding a public hearing before final adoption later this month.
“The time constraints with introducing and adopting the budget are getting slim so when it wasn’t introduced at the last meeting (April 27) I called Eva (town clerk) and told her I thought this meeting was necessary since the regular meeting was being moved to May 12,” Arceneaux said. “This meeting is necessary because if it is not introduced tonight we are really going to be pushing up on the end of May without being able to adopt a budget and if you don’t adopt a budget you are in violation of the Lawrason Act.”
By law the proposed budget must be published in the Jennings Daily News at least 10 days before the public hearing and final adoption, Arceneaux said.
“If you don’t adopt a budget (by May 29) you are operating at basically half the budget for the prior year, but you have a legal duty to pass it before the end of the fiscal year,” he continued. “if don’t, you are in violation of the Lawarson Act and possibly malfeasance in office.”
The council unanimously introduced the proposed budget, but set a work meeting for May 19 to review the budget before a final vote.
Mayor Carolyn Louiviere said the introducing the budget did not mean the board was approving or passing anything at this time. The board was merely introducing the budget which can be amended before its final approval, she said.
“That doesn’t mean tonight that you are passing this budget we’re just talking about bringing it up and passing a budget,” Louviere said. “I know we haven’t had the number of meetings you’d like, but we tried to get information to you and we are available here.”
Louviere said the council had one work meeting prior to the coronavirus outbreak. After that members were contacted individually due to the state’s social distancing mandates.
“Each council member was sent three different budgets to look over and were asked to contact us if they had an questions or changes, but we did not hear from most of them until the April 27 meeting,” Louviere said.
She said the only council member to reach out was Jackie Balmer.
“Jackie and I spent several hours on the phone going over the budget line item by line item,” Louviere said.
Alderwoman Andrea King and Alderman Colby Perry said they would like to study the budget more before its final adoption.
“We need to come up with something before Tuesday so we can all be on the same page before the budget meeting,” King said.
Perry agreed noting that more planning meetings are needed to learn more about where tax dollars are being spent.
“I would like to see us squeeze in as many work meetings as possible so we don’t get to the end and just go forth and adopt something we don’t really agree on,” Perry said. “We need to discuss this as a group and not have behind closed doors meetings.”
Perry has previously voiced concerns about the economic impact COVID-19 could have on the town’s finances.
Louiviere said town officials will continue to monitor the budget impact from the COVID-19 crisis and make adjustments as needed.
“We know we have to have a budget but we don’t know what will happen,” she said, noting that the town relies on revenues from its water, sewer and electricity to run the town.
The budget is a working document and that revenues and expenses can be adjusted as needed, Arceneaux added.
The proposed budget consists of more than $3.6 million in the general fund with more than $2.3 million in revenues and just over $2.4 million in expenses.
Last year’s budget included $2.1 in revenues and $2.3 in expenses.
The proposed budget also includes $1.3 million for the police department and $153,000 for the fire department. Total revenues for the utility fund are projected at $3.6 million with $3.4 million in expenses.