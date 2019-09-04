Rezone Request graphic
American Press

WELSH — A public hearing is being held at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 to consider a request to rezone a block of Polk Street for a wellness clinic.

Property owners Monica and Noah Zeno are seeking to rezone the block from residential mixed to business to allow them to sell the property to Bayou Comprehensive Health Center who wants to locate a clinic in Welsh.

During a Zoning Commission meeting last month, Monica Zeno said there is a possibility of someone acquiring the property who would like to put a federally qualified health center which she says would be very beneficial to the community by providing local jobs and health care for those who cannot afford it elsewhere. The property is located next to St. Joseph Catholic Church where the old Boy Scouts hut once stood.

During a council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Carolyn Louviere said the zoning board unanimously agreed last month to recommend the council move forward on the zoning change. The council will vote on the recommendation next month after receiving comments from the public.

"Some in the community are not for it, but then there are other people who come up to me and say that we really need it (clinic)," Louviere said after the meeting.

Alderwoman Jackie Balmer said the clinic plans to put a temporary mobile unit and offer limited services until it sees how the clinic works in Welsh.

The clinic provides women's health care, dental service, psychiatric care and other health services for low income adults and children who cannot afford the services elsewhere. Services are based on income.

Former alderman Charles Drake, who lives just north of the property, told the zoning board last month he is concerned about the location and increased traffic because of children and elderly residents who walk in the area.

He said there are other more suitable commercially zoned districts in Welsh which he feels could serve the clinic better.

The company withdrew plans last month to rezone a former medical clinic at 308 Palmer Street from residential to business for the clinic after residents strongly opposed the plans. Those residents said they feared the clinic would attract those with addictions, illegal immigrants and homeless people. Others also voiced concerns for a decrease in property value because of the clinic.

More from this section

Truck hits school bus in Westlake

Truck hits school bus in Westlake

A Calcasieu Parish School Board bus was involved in an accident at approximately 7 a.m. in Westlake on Tuesday. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Ponderosa Road and Miller Avenue in reference to the crash.

Tropical Storm Fernand could cause minor coastal flooding

  • Updated
Tropical Storm Fernand could cause minor coastal flooding

The system in the western Gulf of Mexico is now Tropical Storm Fernand. It will reach the Mexico coast tomorrow. The main weather threat locally will be tides running a foot above normal which could cause minor coastal flooding during periods of high tide today and tomorrow.

Labor Day is all in a day’s work for some

Labor Day is all in a day’s work for some

MOSS BLUFF — Tammie Whitman's work shift started at 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, frying eggs to make the croissant breakfast sandwiches that line the display cases at The Donut Palace.