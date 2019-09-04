WELSH — A public hearing is being held at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 to consider a request to rezone a block of Polk Street for a wellness clinic.
Property owners Monica and Noah Zeno are seeking to rezone the block from residential mixed to business to allow them to sell the property to Bayou Comprehensive Health Center who wants to locate a clinic in Welsh.
During a Zoning Commission meeting last month, Monica Zeno said there is a possibility of someone acquiring the property who would like to put a federally qualified health center which she says would be very beneficial to the community by providing local jobs and health care for those who cannot afford it elsewhere. The property is located next to St. Joseph Catholic Church where the old Boy Scouts hut once stood.
During a council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Carolyn Louviere said the zoning board unanimously agreed last month to recommend the council move forward on the zoning change. The council will vote on the recommendation next month after receiving comments from the public.
"Some in the community are not for it, but then there are other people who come up to me and say that we really need it (clinic)," Louviere said after the meeting.
Alderwoman Jackie Balmer said the clinic plans to put a temporary mobile unit and offer limited services until it sees how the clinic works in Welsh.
The clinic provides women's health care, dental service, psychiatric care and other health services for low income adults and children who cannot afford the services elsewhere. Services are based on income.
Former alderman Charles Drake, who lives just north of the property, told the zoning board last month he is concerned about the location and increased traffic because of children and elderly residents who walk in the area.
He said there are other more suitable commercially zoned districts in Welsh which he feels could serve the clinic better.
The company withdrew plans last month to rezone a former medical clinic at 308 Palmer Street from residential to business for the clinic after residents strongly opposed the plans. Those residents said they feared the clinic would attract those with addictions, illegal immigrants and homeless people. Others also voiced concerns for a decrease in property value because of the clinic.