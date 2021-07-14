Weekend festival celebrates Cajun culture, music

Enjoy a French immersion crash course Saturday, July 17, and Sunday morning, July 18. No tests, just fun at the Cajun Music and Food Festival to be held at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Doors open at 8 a.m.
“It’s a chance to celebrate Cajun culture and pass it on to the next generation,” said Renee Daigle of the Lake Charles Chapter of the Cajun French Music Association.
“Judging by the calls I’ve gotten, people are ready to get out and I’m expecting a great turnout. No, not everyone who has called has a Cajun accent. Many are from Texas. You don’t have to know how to dance a traditional Cajun waltz or speak French to enjoy passing a good time.”
The group was formed in 1987 to promote and preserve Cajun music and culture wherever possible.
Daigle’s grandparents spoke only French and her parents could converse in French. She can understand it, but doesn’t speak it as well as she’d like. She’d like to remember more and doesn’t want future generations to forget.
Admission is $10. Saturday’s festivities will include the following for purchase: arts and crafts, both homemade and crafted and direct sales; sweets; Cajun staples such as jambalaya, gumbo and etouffee as well as cracklins, burgers and more; water, soft drinks, coffee and beer. (No ice chests or drinks from home allowed.) Enjoy cakewalks, a silent auction and a live auction.
The spacious dance floor will be filled with singles and couples who have been dancing to Cajun music for years and those who may have never heard Cajun music and can’t keep a beat, regardless of the syncopated beat of the drums and melodic swells of the accordion.
Performers include Lolo Boudoin & the Lakeview Playboys, 9-10:30 a.m.; Dylan Aucoin & the Judice Playboys, 10:45-12:30 p.m.; Bubba Hebert & New Morse Playboys, 1-3 p.m.; Donny Broussard & LA Stars, 3:15-5:15 p.m.; Seth Spell & Cajun Strong, 5:30-7:45 p.m. and Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners, 8-11 p.m.
Cheer on dancers who compete in the traditional Cajun waltz and two-step dance contests. Children’s activities will also be scheduled. Queens will be introduced at 12:45.
Back by popular demand is Father Roland Vaughn from Lacassine to deliver Mass in French at 9 a.m. at the CFMA Building at 3481 E. Prien Lake Road. A coffee and donut social will follow.
For more information, call Renee Daigle at 337-802-4077.