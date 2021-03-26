Weekend event takes attendees back in time

The history of Beauregard Parish’s “No Man’s Land” will be on full display this weekend with the kickoff of this year’s Merryville Pioneer & Heritage Festival.
Festivities will start at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, in downtown Merryville.
Food vendors will be on site throughout the day as demonstrators give visitors a glimpse into the everyday lives of the pioneers who first settled the Merryville area in the late 1800s.
Carnival games and a silent auction will be available at various times, and at noon representatives from the Beauregard Parish library will be on hand to read a story and provide hands-on crafts to the festival’s younger visitors.
Beginning at 1 p.m., musical entertainment will be provided first by Grabow Riot, followed by Jerry Hext at 3 p.m., musical group, The Faulks at 4 p.m. and finally Zydecane at 6 p.m.
The true celebration will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. with the annual festival parade, to be folllwed at 10:30 by the festival’s opening ceremony.
Guns of Sabine will make an appearance in the ceremony, anda special veteran’s tribute will be held before the competitive dancing teams Dixie Darlins and Bayou Babes take the stage to entertain as visitors enjoy the day’s food vendors and carnival attractions.
Musical entertainment for Saturday afternoon will include Ron Yule & the Medicare Band at 1 p.m, followed by Shon Branham at 2:30.
The results of Friday’s silent auction will be announced at 4 p.m. and at 5 p.m., the final musical act of the day, Eddie Trammel & Stagecoach Riders will close out the evening.
The event is being held annually by the Merryville Historical Society and Museum, and is used each year to pay tribute to the rich history of the small Beauregard Parish community.