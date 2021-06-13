Weather Watch: ‘Not time to freak out yet’

An area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of this week, but a lot of uncertainty remains, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office.
“It doesn’t look right now that it will turn into a significant hurricane,” meteorologist Donald Jones said. “Most of the models are keeping it in the tropical storm range.”
Jones said the National Hurricane Center gives the “disorganized” disturbance a 50 percent chance of developing into a named system over the next five days.
The disturbance is expected to drift north across the Gulf of Mexico later in the week; however, it is too early to determine exactly where the storm will go, Jones said.
He said potential impacts across Southwest Louisiana include increasing rain chances with periods of heavy rainfall next weekend. Elevated seas and tides are also a possibility.
“Don’t freak out just yet, it could still not develop into anything at all,” Jones said. “Our forecast confidence at this point is very, very low because there is a lot of uncertainty.”
Jones said the weather development is expected to “meander in the same area over the next couple days and it won’t be until the latter part of the week that it will start heading north.”
Jones said many Southwest Louisiana residents — still shaken from the double punch of last year’s Hurricane Laura and Delta — have reached out to his office and are fearful the storm could turn into a hurricane and make its way to this area.
“Do not focus on individual computer models,” he said. “There are rampant groups out there from various groups posting these individual model runs of large-scale hurricanes moving into our area and that is not necessarily reflective of the reality of the situation,” Jones said. “Choose your weather sources carefully.”
Jones said tropical system aside, the area will continue to deal with higher temperatures, with possible triple-digit numbers in some areas.
A heat advisory is also “in the realm of possibility” this week, he said.
“If you happen to be outside over the next few days make sure to take plenty of precautions, drink plenty of water, receive plenty of rest, have shade, air conditioner — all those creature comforts that keeps us from dying in the summer heat of Southwest Louisiana,” he said. “Rain chances will be relatively low the first part of the week but that could chance depending on what happens with this disturbance.”