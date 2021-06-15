Donald Jones

National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Donald Jones.

 Special to the American Press

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service continue to monitor the tropical disturbance developing in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. While the system is still very disorganized, it does have the potential to become a named tropical storm later in this week, meteorologist Donald Jones said.

Local impacts are expected to include heavy rainfall, some elevated tides and waves.

“It’s not expected to be a really strong storm at this point, though we can’t rule out the possibility of it intensifying up until landfall,” Jones said. 

At this time, meteorologists can only determine that the storm will make landfall around the Texas-Louisiana state line. Jones described the disturbance as “very messy, very wet, just sloppy type of system.”

Because of this, “the highest rain and most significant impacts are not going to be around the center of circulation,” he said. Rain and thunderstorms are going to be displaced, “most likely to the east or to the right of the center of circulation.”

It is “too early to start talking exact numbers” for the storm’s impact but with tropical systems of this type “10-plus inches of rain certainly can’t be ruled out,” he said.

The highest rainfall totals are expected in South Central, Southeast Louisiana and Acadiana. Lower rainfall totals are expected further west. 

As the storm continues to develop throughout the remainder of the week, very high afternoon temperatures are expected to continue with the heat index ranging from 105 to 110 degrees.  

Rain chances are also expected to remain in the forecast. By Thursday or Friday there is an 80 percent chance the system will become a named tropical storm, Jones added.

Widespread showers thunderstorms will be in the area on Saturday and Sunday and by Monday the storm should have moved out of the region. 

