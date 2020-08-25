Weather Channel’s Cantore back

jim cantore

Jim Cantore, a meterologist with The Weather Channel, reports from under the Interstate 10 bridge on June 22, 2017, as Tropical Storm Cindy produced a rising storm surge during high tides but ultimately wasn’t as severe as it could have been.

 Kirk Meche / American Press Archives

Many residents of the Lake Charles area were abuzz Monday on Facebook regarding the fact that The Weather Channel's meteorologist Jim Cantore was in town.

The Weather Channel reported Monday afternoon that Cantore, along with four team members of the channel, would be in Lake Charles.

Cantore reportedly also planned to travel to Galveston, Texas, before making his way back to Lake Charles, depending on Hurricane Laura's forecast path.

Rose Cologna DeWitt commented on a Facebook post: "I am not going to hang around for an autograph. LOL."

On another post, Brittany Straub said, "Dude (Cantore) just needs to buy a house here and make himself cozy."

Dorothy Bradshaw Conner, regarding Cantore, posted, "If Jim is coming, we know what that means."

Gov. John Bel Edwards has said Hurricane Laura could "pack a powerful punch" when it hits Louisiana.

Laura is expected to make landfall on Wednesday but exactly where is still an unknown.

For Rosie Meaux, she said knowing where Cantore is was kind of like ‘Where's Waldo' for her, saying, "Where's Cantore? It's about to get real here."

Becky Nicholas posted, "Well, last time he was here, nothing happened. Let's hope it's the same this time!"

Roy Cates saw it a different way, saying, "Well, it's all over now."

Tiffany Miller was succinct in her response to Cantore being in town: "Run!"

