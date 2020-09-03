WALKER -- Barbe High School is getting a big boost to its recovery efforts from Walker High, located just outside of Baton Rouge.
The school is collecting goods to donate to the school and holding a fundraiser for Barbe.
“A few weeks ago Barbe assistant principal Anne Reeves visited us to see procedures we were using for school,” Walker principal Jason St. Pierre said.
“After the hurricane hit, I gave her a call and asked if they needed anything. She sent back a list, so then I made a video to try to help them out.”
St. Pierre said he was motivated by how he was treated after suffering heavy damages from flooding a few years ago.
“People helped me out during the flood of 2016, when I was out of my home for eight months and lost three vehicles,” he said.
“We’re all South Louisiana, we are willing to help each other. I just wanted to return the favor. In the flood most people lost everything. People donated cleaning supplies, brand new mattresses, pillows, everything you needed to live. We remember all that.
“We have cleaning supplies, batteries, charcoal, water, Gatorade, some non-perishable food items. Everyday we are adding stuff to the trailer. We are also raising money online and will cut a check to Barbe High School. A couple of people added items for pets. We are waiting for them to give us a date and we are going to load the trailer up and bring it over. We are also going to cook for everyone over there.”
Many Walker residents are familiar with Lake Charles from following the Wildcats basketball teams, both of which have played in the state tournament at Burton Coliseum. The Walker boys have appeared at the last three tournaments, winning the 5A championship in 2018.
“The last three years we have visited Lake Charles, it was a great city with lots of great places to eat, no traffic problems and easy to get around,” St. Pierre said.
“The people there are great and the city was a great host for us.”
Walker’s neighboring schools, Live Oak and Denham Springs, are holding similar adoption campaigns for Lake Area schools Sam Houston and Sulphur.