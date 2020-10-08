WCCH evacuated patients ahead of Hurricane Delta

Sulphur — Given the impending threat of Hurricane Delta to Southwest Louisiana, West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital is in the process of evacuating and relocating patients to medical facilities in the Greater Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas.
“The safety of our patients and employees is our number one priority. That said, out of an abundance of caution, our hospital leadership team made the decision to start discharging and/or relocating patients yesterday. Our sincere appreciation and thanks to Acadian Ambulance and our medical partners to our east for assisting us,” says Janie Frugé, CEO of West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
The hospital’s emergency preparedness plans have been enacted, and its leaders are ready to begin operating under its shelter-in-place emergency protocol when necessary. WCCH has identified a core team of employees that will remain at the hospital through the storm and be able to provide medical assistance to our community immediately following the storm.
All WCCH Outpatient Services are closed today, Thursday, October 8, and will remain closed Friday, Oct. 9. All Outpatient appointments scheduled for either day will be rescheduled for a future date.
WCCH strongly advises community members to heed local officials’ advice and follow the recommended mandatory evacuation order that was issued on October 7. Hospital administration is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates through the hospital’s social media channels.