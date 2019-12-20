The Water's Edge community Christmas lunch Thursday brought smiles and lifted spirits of the local homeless — just in time for the holidays.
With free haircuts for anyone who needed one and hot meals provided by Raising Canes, Casa Manana and Domino's pizza, there were plenty of helpings of not only food, but gratitude, as people filled their plates and visited with one another.
The Rev. Tony Bourque, longtime homeless advocate Kelli Tidwell Stawecki, and dozens of church members and volunteers helped to facilitate the festive event.
Jordan Sturlese, 24, said he really appreciated the lunch.
"Everything could always be a lot worse but I'm thankful to have this meal and to know that I won't starve today," Sturlese said. "I'm very grateful."
Elizar Hernandez, 22, has served in the military and said just because he's homeless doesn't mean he doesn't have anything.
"Being able to have a good meal today is a blessing. I may be at the bottom in life right now but I still have something. For today, I have this meal."
For one young homeless woman, the event was a chance for her to not only have a nice meal but an opportunity to give back.
"Yes, I'm homeless but I'm excited that I'm also a volunteer today," said Halie Booth, 22. "Seeing what Water's Edge is doing for all of us today just lights up my heart and brings a spark to my life.
"People may not realize this but the homeless have some of the biggest hearts and the strongest souls."
Linda Chaney, 62, said the lunch made her feel "important."
"To be able to have this nice lunch and to know that people care about us is very special," Chaney said. "It's hard to put into words just how much it means but it is really something."
Bourque said there are so many homeless in our community and the numbers seem to be growing.
"We serve about 800 people every time we open the pantry or serve a lunch or dinner," Bourque said. "People are struggling. But we do find that many of our people also want to serve and give back — even if they are homeless."
Clorissa Hooper, 43, said the lunch meant a lot to her because "they (Water's Edge homeless outreach) are doing this because they want to and not because they have to. They are doing every bit of this out of love for all of us who are homeless."
Vincent Touson, 55, said although he isn't homeless right now, he has been in the recent past.
"A day like today means a great deal to me because you don't find this kind of generosity everywhere," Touson said. "I have a roof over my head and I work hard but I'm still struggling every single day. So, to have this wonderful meal and fellowship with others is a true blessing and I thank God."