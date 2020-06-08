June 8, 2020 – Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 has announced that it will be temporarily interrupting water service from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, for the lower portion of the district.
Areas affected by this include Highway 397 south of Farm Road, McNeese Street., parts of Clearfield Subdivision and the Oak Grove and Highland Hills subdivisions.
The purpose of the interruption is to allow the contractor to make a tie-in of a new water main. Once the water service is back on, a boil order advisory will be issued for this area.
If you have any questions, contact Waterworks District 5 at 337-721-3754.