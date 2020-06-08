June 8, 2020 – Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 has announced that it will be temporarily interrupting water service from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, for the lower portion of the district.

Areas affected by this include Highway 397 south of Farm Road, McNeese Street., parts of Clearfield Subdivision and the Oak Grove and Highland Hills subdivisions.

The purpose of the interruption is to allow the contractor to make a tie-in of a new water main. Once the water service is back on, a boil order advisory will be issued for this area.

If you have any questions, contact Waterworks District 5 at 337-721-3754.

More from this section

Early planning for storms advised

  • Updated
Early planning for storms advised

The combination of hurricane season and the realities of coronavirus present new storm preparation challenges this year.

DeRidder West Park Pool to reopen

  • Updated
DeRidder West Park Pool to reopen

The West Park Pool complex in DeRidder will be reopening on Tuesday, after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement the state could now move into phase two of reopening.

SW La. ready for loosened COVID-19 restrictions

SW La. ready for loosened COVID-19 restrictions

Southwest Louisiana residents and businesses are ready for the loosened restrictions associated with the second phase of reopening, local officials said during a briefing on Thursday. However, they urged the public to continue protecting themselves and others from spreading COVID-19.

Deal reached for Magnolia LNG

  • Updated
Deal reached for Magnolia LNG

Not long after the Australian parent company of Magnolia LNG terminated a deal with a British energy infrastructure firm to buy the Lake Charles export terminal, a new buyer came in and purchased it, officials said.