SULPHUR — At Waste Management, we are committed to putting people first. The health and safety of our employees, customers and communities is our highest priority.
- Based on the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and federal, state and local agencies, Waste Management is taking necessary steps in response to social distancing recommendations, potential mitigation activity, and declared local states of emergency.
- Effective March 18, 2020, we are temporarily closing residential call centers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
- We are actively coordinating remote operations to serve our customers during this situation with the goal of resuming residential call handing as soon as possible.
- At this time, there is no impact to your scheduled residential collection service.
- For the most up-to-date service information, please encourage residents to visit wm.com/alerts.
- The COVID-19 situation is evolving daily. As circumstances change that may impact our ability to provide services as scheduled, we will provide updates to our customers and communities.
We appreciate your partnership and patience as we navigate this fluid situation together.
For expedited service, the City of Sulphur is asking that residents utilize the City’s webpage to report concerns regarding their trash collection until the Waste Management call center is reopened. The reports created on the website are sent directly to Waste Management and City of Sulphur staff.
- Citizens can utilize the City of Sulphur webpage at www.sulphur.org to report a missed pickup or a problem with their solid waste service.
- Go to www.sulphur.org
- Click the Complaints / Concerns button on the main page
- Under Concern, click Report a Garbage Service Complaint