Waste Management of Lake Charles has resumed residential pickups on residents’ regularly scheduled collection day of the week. Daily collection schedules will be completed, road conditions and safety permitting.
It is important for all residents in Calcasieu Parish to note that Waste Management will be collecting household garbage only, and that collection is limited to cart content only. All residents are asked to separate their household waste in their carts curbside, and apart from storm debris.
Please DO NOT place storm damaged items such as refrigerators, televisions, furniture, yard fencing, sheet metal, roofing materials and green waste (tree limbs and branches) near your Waste Management garbage cart, as those storm debris items will be collected by a separate collection service.
”We are pleased to announce Waste Management will resume residential service for all of our valued residential customers throughout Calcasieu Parish. Because of the leadership and hard work of Parish officials and workers, along with the mayors, officials and city workers of Sulphur, Westlake, Vinton, Iowa, Dequincy, and residents Moss Bluff, we can now begin this vital service just one week after this devastating storm. I also want to salute the hard work and dedication of my fellow Waste Management team members, who have risen so quickly from this disaster, and are back to work providing essential services to our valued customers,” said Beverly Gilchrist, Public Sector Representative for Waste Management of Lake Charles. “As we all know, recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Laura will take extensive cooperation, and coordination from all. This announcement is a shining example of how parish and municipal officials have come together to lead in this massive undertaking.”
For the most efficient and environmentally sensitive post-storm cleanup, it is imperative that residents follow specific procedures. Please do not co-mingle household food waste with storm debris.