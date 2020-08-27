Due to the anticipated severe weather impacts associated with Hurricane Laura, Waste Management has cancelled all residential services in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.
“We appreciate the cooperation of our valued customers as we work through this severe weather event, said Domenick DiPaolo, district manager of Waste Management of Lake Charles, in a statement to the American Press. “We encourage residents across Southwest Louisiana to implement all prescribed safe practices as we approach this storm.”
As the area begins the cleanup process, Waste Management also offered the following tips:
- Place normal household garbage and trash, such as food refuse, diapers and regular household waste at curbside and separate from storm debris (caused by severe weather such as high winds, hail and rain).
- Storm debris, including tree limbs, carpet and carpet padding, aluminum and wood fencing, and household appliances should be placed curbside in separate piles, apart from the household garbage and trash.
All customers affected in the area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jspfor additional information about impacted service routes.