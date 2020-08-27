Trash can

Due to the anticipated severe weather impacts associated with Hurricane Laura, Waste Management has cancelled all residential services in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our valued customers as we work through this severe weather event, said Domenick DiPaolo, district manager of Waste Management of Lake Charles, in a statement to the American Press. “We encourage residents across Southwest Louisiana to implement all prescribed safe practices as we approach this storm.”

As the area begins the cleanup process, Waste Management also offered the following tips:

  • Place normal household garbage and trash, such as food refuse, diapers and regular household waste at curbside and separate from storm debris (caused by severe weather such as high winds, hail and rain).
  • Storm debris, including tree limbs, carpet and carpet padding, aluminum and wood fencing, and household appliances should be placed curbside in separate piles, apart from the household garbage and trash.

All customers affected in the area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jspfor additional information about impacted service routes.  

Tags

More from this section

Nearly all 43,000 BECi members without power

  • Updated
Nearly all 43,000 BECi members without power

As of Thursday morning, Beauregard Electric Cooperative Inc. officials said more than 40,000 of its members were without power following the devastation of Hurricane Laura’s impact in Southwest Louisiana.

Sempra Energy Foundation pledges $500,000 in aid

  • Updated
Sempra Energy Foundation pledges $500,000 in aid

The Sempra Energy Foundation is pledging $500,000 to assist communities in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas affected by Hurricane Laura. Sempra Energy has a goal to raise another $1 million toward recovery efforts by enlisting partners and others in the energy industry across the region.

Louisiana National Guard mobilized

  • Updated
Louisiana National Guard mobilized

The Louisiana National Guard has more than 3,000 Guardsmen mobilized to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, as well as high-water vehicle and boat evacuations, both boat and air search and rescue operations, logistical support, engineering support, levee inspection/security, and placem…