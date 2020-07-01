nwrh_1218_vic_salvador_marshall-1

In this file photo, Vic Salvador takes the oath of office as Ward 3 City Marshal in a ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 with his wife, Cinnamon Salvador, by his side at Lake Charles City Court in Lake Charles, La. He was elected in a Dec. 8 runoff.  (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)

 Rick Hickman

Ward 3 City Marshal Vic Salvador has announced he will not run for re-election in November.

Salvador was elected in 2018 to serve the last two years of former Marshal Joey Alcede's remaining term upon his retirement.

It was a tight race and Salvador edged out Nathan Keller in a runoff.

A graduate of McNeese State University, Salvador retired from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office as commander and chief deputy over the civil division prior to being elected City Marshall

Before being elected, Salvador told the American Press he had been a public servant his entire career "and that is all I've ever wanted to do."

Salvador issued the following statement regarding his decision not to run for re-election:

"After much prayer, careful consideration, and conversation with my wife, Cinnamon, I have decided not to run for re-election for Ward 3 City Marshal. It was a tough decision to make. My 33 years in law enforcement have been rewarding. Throughout my career and during my tenure as Marshal, I have met many wonderful people in our community and hope to maintain those friendships the rest of my life."

Continuing, he said, "I've been blessed with a remarkable career. Although, as many cops do, I carry the scars of witnessing tragedy and seeing people at their worst, but the opportunity to help people has been a pleasure. This year I recognized my passion has diminished, and wanting the best for our community, it is time for me to step aside."

In closing, Salvador said, "My future remains a dedication to God, my family, my church, and my community. I intend to renew my participation in civic organizations and remain active in the community. I will be a passionate supporter of all first responders, especially professional law enforcement. I pledge to assist whoever wins the office in November. Please join me in selecting the best candidate. Many thanks to all my friends and supporters. Thank you for the opportunity to serve."

