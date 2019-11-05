VPSO searching for missing teen

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating an Anacoco teenager who was reported missing Monday.
Alexis Paige Biscamp, 17, is currently being considered a runaway, however Vernon authorities have confirmed they are conducting an active criminal investigation into her disappearance.
Chief Detective Rhonda Jordan said Biscamp's disappearance is being considered a juvenile crime matter, but that detectives are working to ensure no adult assisted Biscamp or is harboring her.
"If it is determined that an adult assisted (Biscamp) in leaving her home, they will be arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile," Jordan stated.
Anyone with information regarding Biscamp's wherabouts is encouraged to contact VPSO at 238-1311 or Det. Ethan Crockett at 238-7225.