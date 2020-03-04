Voter registration deadlines draw near

The last day to register or update voter registration information to be eligible to vote in the April 4 presidential preference primary is nearing.
Today is the deadline to register by mail or in person and Saturday, March 14, is the online registration deadline.
Those not registered already — or who need to update information, including name or address — should bring proof of identification, age and residency, to the voter registrar office in their parish. Offices are open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Those registered Democrat or Republican will be allowed to vote for their respective party's nomination for president during the April primary. The Republican Party will also have their parish executive committee elections in Calcasieu Parish, while Democratic Party members will vote for their state central committee members in Beauregard and Vernon parishes.
Calcasieu voters will also consider a sales tax renewal for road and drainage improvements and solid waste collection in District 4-A.
For more information, call voter registrar offices: Allen, 639-4966; Beauregard, 463-7955; Calcasieu, 437-3572; Cameron, 775-5493; Jeff Davis, 824-0834; Vernon, 239-3690 or visit geauxvote.com.